New speed cameras to be installed in Providence school zones

Related Coverage More red light cameras coming to Providence this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — City officials said Monday they are planning to install six new speed cameras to increase safety for both pedestrians and drivers.

Providence City Council gave the approval last July to add the cameras to monitor traffic.’

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said that if a vehicle is going 10 or more miles over the speed limit, a violation will automatically be issued. After the violation is issued, a police officer and employees for Conduent, a vendor that maintains the cameras, will verify whether the machinery accurately clocked the speed. If it’s accurate, a $95 ticket will be sent to the offender for each offense.

The six new cameras, or “Portable Camera Units,” will be installed near school zones. These are the locations where the cameras will be placed:

Arlington Avenue, between Freeman Parkway and Humboldt Avenue

Laurel Hill Avenue, between Plainfield Street and Hartford Avenue

Elmgrove Avenue, between Laurel Avenue and Rochambeau Avenue

Blackstone Boulevard/Butler Avenue, between President Avenue and South Angell Street

Chalkstone Avenue, between Lisbon Street and Smith Street

Douglas Avenue, near where it intersects with Veazie Street

City officials said signs will be put up to advise drivers of the cameras, and enforcement begins on March 5.

Each camera is valued at $80,000, and weighs more than 130 pounds. Last month, thieves stole one of the cameras in broad daylight, less than one week after it was installed.