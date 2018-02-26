Pic of the Day: February 26, 2018

By Published: Updated:
Submitted by Kathy Fletcher of Lincoln.

The Pic of the Day for February 26, 2018, was submitted by Kathy Fletcher of Lincoln. It shows a pair of bald eagles perched in a tree.

Kathy has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day: Winter 2017-18

Related Posts