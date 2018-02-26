Police ID body pulled from Providence River

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While they don’t suspect foul play, police continue to investigate the death of a man pulled from the Providence River last week.
Providence police Monday identified the man as Robert Santos, 64, of Miami, Florida.
In a tweet, police said Santos was in Rhode Island visiting his daughter in Warwick.
Crews were called to the scene near the 200 block of Dyer Street, around 1 p.m. last Saturday after someone reported seeing a man’s body floating in the water.
The area behind Dyer Street was blocked off for more than an hour, while dive crews were sent in to take the body out.
Police have not said how Santos died.