Police investigating suspected drug lab in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway in Seekonk after police discovered a suspected drug lab inside a County Street home.

A portion of the roadway near the East Providence border was closed for several hours but was reopened to traffic around 5:15 p.m.

Police are investigating a scene on County St in Seekonk right off of Fall River Avenue…road is completely blocked to regular traffic. pic.twitter.com/zwCWJ1D7rd — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) February 26, 2018

Police said they received a call Monday morning from an eyewitness who reported seeing a suspicious person trying to gain access to the multi-family home. Officers arrived to find a back window open and, thinking the suspect may still be inside, deployed a K-9 unit through the window.

The apartment was found to be empty, police said, but when the K-9’s handler entered to retrieve the dog the officer spotted items that appeared to be used to process marijuana. Based on the officer’s observations, the perimeter around the home was secured and detectives obtained a search warrant, according to police.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Boston police trained in such operations were called in to evaluate the scene and make sure it was safe for processing while the immediate area was closed off as a precaution.

“There’s a potential for volatile substances associated with a narcotics lab. They want to make sure it’s safe before we clear the area,” Lt. David Dyson said. “They’re in the process of trying to break it down and dismantle it at this point.”

It’s unclear at this time if anyone has been charged in the case. Police could not say, telling Eyewitness News that the investigation remains active.

