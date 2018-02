The Award-Winning PPS Winter Bash is back marking its 15th Year! The event is being held on March 3 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. at ALCO, 317 Iron Horse Way. The Bash showcases the potential in historic city buildings and supports the PPS mission to improve Providence through preservation and thoughtful design and planning. Providence Preservation Society Executive Director, Brent Runyon, and event co-chair, Christina Robbio, join The Rhode Show with more details about this year’s event!

