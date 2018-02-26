Providence police continue efforts targeting illegal vehicles on city streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police made two arrests for illegal vehicles being driven on city streets last week.

Around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday, officers said they saw about 10-15 recreational vehicles driving erratically on Manton Avenue.

Police said the officers watched as the vehicles went onto Amherst Street without using turn signals, speeding and driving on and off sidewalks. This caused other drivers on the roadways to abruptly stop.

According to police, the group then continued to Atwells Avenue, where one of the operators laughed at the officers and said, “You’ll never catch me or stop me!”

That operator, later identified as Ruddy Rodriguez, 25, continued to evade police before crashing his vehicle on the sidewalk on Atwells Avenue.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged with reckless and eluding and two counts of malicious mischief/property damage. He was later arraigned at Providence District Court.

Just before that incident, police said other officers saw a small motorcycle leave the Mobil Gas Station on Valley Street to Barstow Street. There were no registration plates on the vehicle.

Police pulled the motorcycle over and spoke to the operator, Justin Ziobrowski, 32, who told them the vehicle was not registered. He was issued a Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal Universal Summons for operating an unregistered recreational vehicle. He is expected to be in court in March. He was also issued a Providence Municipal Court Summons for operation of an ATV on a public roadway and is scheduled to be in court in April.

Providence has been taking action against off-road vehicles since July 2017, when they created a task force to enforce the city’s ordinance against the usage of dirt bikes.