Students return to Edgewood Highland Elementary

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – After spending several weeks in alternate classrooms, students will return to Edgewood Highland Elementary School Monday morning.

A water main break in January caused devastating flooding in the school.

After missing an entire week of classes, students and teachers were relocated to the nearby Norwood Avenue School on January 11.

Since then, crews have worked to make repairs at Edgewood Highland and though not all are complete, the building has been deemed safe to return. Some parents expressed concern over the potential for mold in the walls and ceilings, but officials say air quality tests have been run.

The PTO says they plan on holding a fundraiser to help cover the costs of the remaining repairs.