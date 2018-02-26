Taunton High School student arrested for making threats toward school resource officers

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton High School student is facing several criminal charges after he threatened to kill two school resource officers and others at the school.

A police report said Kane Jefferson, 18, was seen by two school resource officers walking towards the school with a black backpack just before 11 a.m.

Police said Jefferson had not been at school since the first day of this school year, after having been suspended for making threats and racially-charged statements. In a meeting after his suspension, he was escorted out of the school building for again making threats, and police said that after that, all future meetings with him were to be scheduled in a location away from THS.

When Jefferson arrived Monday morning, the two school resource officers planned to pat him down and escort him to the guidance office. As soon as Jefferson encountered the two officers had became agitated, according to the police report, and tried to walk away from them. When one of the officers told Jefferson he would have to be searched before walking through the school, he at first calmed down, but then became combative as they neared the security office.

At that point, Jefferson then began to verbally threaten the officers, telling them he was going to disarm them, kill them, and then “come in here with my AR-15 and put 100 rounds into this [expletive] place.” The two officers subdued and handcuffed Jefferson, who continued to make threats and tried to headbutt one of them.

The officers searched Jefferson’s backpack and person for weapons, but did not find any.

Other police officers arrived at the school and took him to the Taunton Police Department to be processed and booked. According to the police report, Jefferson refused to acknowledge or sign any of the booking documents. While he was in a holding cell he mimicked drawing a handgun and shooting several times and pointed his hand at people who passed by as if it were a handgun.

Jefferson was arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. He was charged with making terroristic threats, disturbing a school assembly, two counts of threats to murder, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

An email to the school community from Superintendent of Taunton Public Schools Julie Hackett said the incident was confined to the main entrance of the school building:

“Student and staff safety remains our top priority. We appreciate the efforts of our Taunton Police Department and their prompt response to this situation. Thanks to the collaborative relationship between the Taunton Police Department and the Taunton Public Schools staff, the situation was resolved quickly and proactively.”