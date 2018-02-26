Woman dies after being hit by car in Providence

Related Coverage Pedestrian hit by car in Providence in critical condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman who was hit by a car in Providence Friday night has died as a result of her injuries.

According to Providence police, Frances Rushlow was struck while crossing Smithfield Avenue in the area of Colfax Street.

Rushlow, 53, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, to which she eventually succumbed, police said.

The driver, identified as Derrick Santos, 33, of Pawtucket, was issued traffic violations for not using reduced speed or due care while driving.

Rushlow was not walking in a crosswalk when she was struck, according to police. They also said poor visibility from the weather conditions played a role in the collision.

Rushlow was the sister of late Eyewitness News investigative reporter Jack White, who died in 2005, and the aunt of current Target 12 investigative reporter Tim White.