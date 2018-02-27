AG Healey, Care.com reach settlement over background checks

BOSTON (WPRI) — Care.com is set to pay almost half a million dollars to settle allegations of less-than-thorough background checks.

Care.com matches caregivers with families who need anything from child care to senior care, pet-sitting and housekeeping.

The Massachusetts-based company promised different levels of background checks with certain memberships, but Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says Care.com misled its customers about how comprehensive its background check products were.

Healey claims Care.com’s background checks only reviewed Massachusetts Superior Court records, not criminal records from district courts in the state.

“When families pay for a background check service, they should get what they paid for,” Healey said.

According to a settlement agreement, 2,900 Care.com members who paid for the Preferred or Preferred+ background checks will be refunded a total of $126,820. Care.com will also pay Massachusetts $355,000.

A spokesperson for Care.com said the company learned of gaps in the criminal record information it purchased through a third-party vendor about two years ago.

The company said it voluntarily alerted consumers about the issue, and updated background check descriptions on the company’s website.

Here’s Care.com’s full statement to Call 12 for Action:

The safety of our community is of paramount importance, and we believe that background checks are a critical step in the process of hiring caregivers. The universe of background checks unfortunately is complex. A little over two years ago, Care.com became aware of potential gaps in the Massachusetts criminal record information reviewed as part of a background check purchased through our third-party vendor and that which might be available in the Massachusetts CORI database and reports. When this came to light we proactively and voluntarily:

• Examined the matter to understand and evaluate this gap;

• Communicated with Massachusetts consumers by letter and email about this gap; and

• Updated background check descriptions and disclosures on our site. Care.com vigorously disputes that information on its website was materially misleading or that it engaged in any wrongdoing. Care.com endeavors to provide the tools and tips families need to make safer, more informed hiring decisions and believes all families deserve to have affordable and easy access to background check information when hiring a caregiver. While presently we are not aware that the Attorney General’s Office has articulated specifically how the funds in this matter will be used, we are urging them to put it towards services and tools that will make purchasing and running CORI checks easier for consumers so that they may avail themselves of this information. We would welcome the opportunity to assist them in these efforts.”

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.