Cano, Luciano win primaries for Pawtucket Senate seat

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Democrat Sandra Cano and Republican Nathan Luciano have won their parties’ nominations in the race to succeed former state Sen. Jamie Doyle, according to preliminary results.

Cano, a Pawtucket city councilwoman, received 869 votes in the Democratic primary. She topped Matt Fecteau, who received 352, and David Norton, who received 212.

In the Republican primary, Luciano received 77 votes against Richard Karsulavitch, who got 47 votes.

Doyle, a Democrat and member of a prominent Pawtucket political family, surprised the State House by announcing his sudden resignation on Jan. 9. At the time he acknowledged he was struggling with alcoholism. He had held the Senate District 8 seat since 2004.

Cano and Luciano will face off in the April 3 special election to choose Doyle’s successor.

Another state senator, Coventry Republican Nick Kettle, resigned last week after being indicted. But he stepped down after the deadline to call a special election to fill his seat, so it will remain vacant until after the November election.