Danny Amendola discusses free agency and state of the Patriots speaking at Bryant University

Smithfield, RI (WPRI) – Patriots receiver Danny Amendola spoke candidly about his football life Tuesday night at Bryant University. Amendola has played five years in New England and is entering free agency.

“We’ll see what happens. I definitely want to be here,” Amendola said. “I don’t want to leave but it’s a business and I’ve learned that the hard way.”

Amendola spoke glowingly about the Patriots organization saying the three pillars of the team, Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady make the team special.

“They have the best owner, coach and quarterback and they all work together really well despite reports that I can say are B.S.,” Amendola said.