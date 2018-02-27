Dr. Pepper Executive pleads guilty to fraud, tax evasion charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A national sales executive for Dr. Pepper/Seven Up, Inc., pleaded guilty Tuesday to submitting more than $1.7 million worth of fraudulent invoices to the company through a promotions and marketing company he formed in his wife’s name, according to the Rhode Island District Attorney’s office.

Court records show that Michael Lynch, 52, of Newport, admitted that he incorporated Seacoast Unlimited Marketing and Promotions, LLC in April 2003 in his wife’s name. Subsequently, from January 2007 until November 29, 2017, Lynch submitted more than 200 fraudulent invoices to Dr. Pepper that totaled $1,716,949 for several services.

The services included providing promotional signs and banners, delivering of sample products to retail stores and offering discount prices to retail stores. The District Attorney’s office said the services billed to and paid for by Dr. Pepper through Seacoast were not provided.

The District Attorney’s office also said Lynch admitted that he failed to declare any of the income he derived through Seacoast on the joint federal tax filings that he filed with his wife. The tax loss applicable to his actions totals $386,320.

Lynch will be sentenced in June and could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of $250,000 for wire fraud. Lynch may also face up to 3 years imprisonment and a $100,000 for filing a false tax return.