Eastland Foods employees stage 24-hour strike

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of employees of a food wholesaler were on strike Tuesday, demanding better benefits and working conditions.

The employees demonstrated outside Eastland Foods on Fletcher Avenue as part of a 24-hour strike. The employees will return to work Wednesday.

UFCW Local 328 President Timothy Melia said the company currently doesn’t offer paid vacations or paid holidays, and most workers earn only minimum wage.

According to Melia, the union has been negotiating with the company for two years, and Eastland’s latest proposal is what led to Tuesday’s strike.

“The reason we are out here today is because someone who works for a company, regardless of what they do, should be rewarded for that hard work and dedication to that company, in the form of wage increases and some paid time off to spend with their family,” Melia said. “Many people have worked long and hard for many years to make Eastland a profitable company, and they should be entitled to share in that reward.”

Victor Casto, who has been an Eastland employee for 14 years, said the company’s workers deserve better than what they are currently receiving.

“The reason we are having this action is because for so long we haven’t had any vacation and I would like to be able to spend some quality time with my family,” Casto said. “I would like that everyone here could enjoy vacation, holidays, sick days and make a better wage. This is why we decided to organize our union because without that, we can’t make the changes we need.”

According to Melia, the union and the workers have filed a claim with the Department of Labor and Training to claim unpaid wages from Sunday and holiday premium pay.