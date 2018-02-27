Federal magistrate seeks dismissal of convicted killer’s lawsuit

Related Coverage Convicted killer alleges rights violated at ACI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A federal magistrate is asking for the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by convicted killer Charles Pona.

Pona claims in his lawsuit that corrections officials violated his rights by keeping him in segregation for approximately two years and denying him visitation rights over allegations he was involved in narcotics trafficking. He denies those allegations.

The lawsuit states he was not allowed any visitation or phone calls, and he was not allowed to keep books, photographs, newspapers magazines, a television, a radio or an MP3 player in his cell. He was also limited to indoor recreation, barred from employment, denied commissary and could not participate in sports or religious activities.

According to the lawsuit, Pona is demanding the allegations be struck from his prison record and that corrections officials restore a year of good time. He’s also seeking $365,000 in damages.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan recommended Monday that the court throw out with prejudice Pona’s lawsuit challenging prison policies on constitutional grounds.

Pona is serving two consecutive life sentences for the 1999 murder of Hector Feliciano, 19, and the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Jennifer Rivera. Prosecutors say Pona shot and killed Rivera while she was skipping rope because she was going to testify against him during his trial for the 1999 murder.