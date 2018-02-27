Fung faces criticism from left and right after interview on guns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung faced criticism from both sides of the aisle on Tuesday after giving his first extensive comments about firearms since the Florida school shooting.

In an interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Fung said he opposes a state-level ban on so-called “assault weapons,” has concerns about proposed legislation to implement a “red flag” policy on potential shooters in Rhode Island, and wants to keep the focus on criminals and individuals with serious mental health issues.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Republican-turned-independent candidate Joe Trillo mocked Fung for waiting to detail his positions. Trillo echoed a criticism lodged by another candidate, Republican Patricia Morgan, after Fung did not respond to a newspaper reporter’s questions about the issue last week.

“Allan Fung came out yesterday from ‘protective custody’ after two weeks of waiting for everyone else in the world to respond to the shooting in Parkland,” Trillo said. “Among others, his response comes after statements by his two opponents in the primary, the current governor, and me, the independent candidate he will face if he wins the primary. It also comes after statements by the NRA, the Gun Owners of America, and let’s not forget the local weathermen, because if the temperature is not right and the wind is not blowing in the right direction he will not say anything.”

“How can you ever trust anyone in a position of leadership that is afraid to make a statement, let alone take action when it is needed?” Trillo said. “You can’t. Once again, Allan Fung has shown he is a weak leader who can only read off a script that has been carefully written by his PR ‘specialists’ – another example of what makes him just as bad as Gina Raimondo.”

Morgan also renewed her critique on Tuesday.

“Rhode Island needs leaders with courage,” she said in a statement. “That is clearly not Allan Fung. It took him almost two weeks and considerable pressure to scrape up enough nerve to share his opinion on the Parkland school shooting.”

“We can’t trust a leader who must put his finger to the wind before sharing an opinion,” she continued, adding that the state has “had enough of that with Gina Raimondo.”

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Governors Association spokesman Jared Leopold criticized both Fung and Morgan in the wake of his comments.

“Now that Mayor Fung has finally come out of hiding, voters can clearly see that both he and Minority Leader Morgan oppose common-sense measures to protect Rhode Island from gun violence,” Leopold said. “While her opponents cower and do the bidding of their special interest backers, Governor Raimondo has been a courageous leader, taking action to keep Rhode Islanders safe.”

The Fung campaign declined to respond to the attacks.

