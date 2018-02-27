Hometown Hero: Maddy Redding

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is La Salle’s Maddy Redding.

The senior won her third individual title at Saturday’s RIIL State Swim Meet, besting the field in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53:01. Her gold medal and efforts in the 100-yard free and relays helped the Rams to a second-place finish.

Maddy’s success carries over to the classroom, where she is a straight-A student who participates in a host of extracurricular activities.

She’s planning to continue her success in and out of the pool next fall at Cornell University.

