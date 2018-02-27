Hotel at Twin River expected to open this summer

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The one-time Lincoln Park greyhound track has come a long way in evolving its gambling and amenity offerings.

This summer, the casino now known as Twin River will open a hotel, and officials took reporters on a “hard hat” tour Tuesday morning to see the progress.

The hotel is a $30 million investment. Right now, it’s just a structure, and has employed 280 construction workers so far. The hope is that it’ll open by mid-August, when permanent jobs will kick in, “between 40 and 50 full-time equivalents to run and manage the hotel,” said John E. Taylor, Jr., the chairman of the board of Twin River Worldwide Holdings.

Like sprawling resort-casino complexes – the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi that Twin River’s parent company acquired in 2014 comes to mind – the Twin River hotel will be attached to the building where gaming is conducted, but it will only have 136 rooms and four floors. It will also sport a pool and a spa, according to Taylor.

“The casino design was really meant to fit in and be reflective of the community in which we live,” Taylor said. “You are not going to see a lot of neon or anything like that. We try to be sensitive” and match the surroundings, he said.

Taylor said this four-floor building is “phase one” – they’ll see if demand starts to pick up before deciding to build more hotel rooms.

Eyewitness News reporter Michaela MacDonald took the tour on Tuesday and will have more on the construction project at 6 on WPRI 12.