In the Kitchen: Diver Scallops, Peppernade, Prosciutto, Oyster Butter

Discover Newport brought us Chef Matt Voskuil of The Spiced Pear at The Chanler, to show us how to make their Diver Scallops, Peppernade, Prosciutto and Oyster Butter.

Ingredients:

3oz. extra virgin olive oil

1oz. guanciale, fine julienne

2 cloves garlic, fine julienne

2 each red bell peppers, peeled, seeded, julienned

2 each yellow bell peppers, peeled, seeded, julienned

1 each yellow onion, peeled, julienned

1 sprig rosemary

1 each hard-boiled egg, peeled, finely grated with a microplane

1oz. Saba

1 each lemon, juiced

4 each paper thin slices of prosciutto

8oz basil leaves, picked

1 shallot, sliced

12oz chardonnay

1Tbl heavy cream

8oz unsalted butter, chilled, diced

1/2 tsp espelette pepper

2Tbl grapeseed oil

8 each large diver scallops, cleaned

1/2 tsp chives, finely sliced

8 each oysters, shucked

12 each micro basil

Directions:

For Peppernade:

In a heavy bottomed sauce pan over low heat, combine the olive oil and guanciale and cook slowly until the fat of the guanciale is nicely rendered. Add the garlic and cook for two minutes. Add the red and yellow peppers and onion. Season lightly with salt and continue to cook over low heat for 4 to 5 hours, stirring occasionally. Take care not to caramelize the mixture at all. Once most of the liquid has reduced, add the sprig of rosemary and let it steep for one minute. Remove the rosemary and discard it. Add the saba and lemon juice and season with salt. Set aside and keep warm or chill and reserve for later use.

For Prosciutto Chip:

Arrange the prosciutto slices in a dehydrator and set to 130*F. Dehydrate for 6 hours. Remove and store in an airtight container.

For Basil Puree:

Blanch basil in salted, boiling water for 90 seconds. Remove and chill in an ice bath. Drain and process in a Vita Prep for 45 seconds. Chill, season with salt, and place in a squeeze bottle until needed.

For Butter Sauce:

Place shallot and chardonnay in a small sauce pan. Cook over medium high heat until wine is mostly reduced. Add heavy cream, bring to a boil for 5 seconds. Reduce heat and whisk in butter, bit by bit until emulsified. Strain through a fine mesh strainer. Season with salt and espelette pepper. Keep warm.

Final Cooking:

Season the scallops with salt and pepper. Heat a cast iron pan over high heat and sear the scallops in the grapeseed oil for two minutes. Turn the scallops over and continue cooking for another two minutes. While the scallops are cooking, stir the oysters and chives into the butter sauce. Check seasoning. Place two small mounds of the peppernade on a plate. Arrange two scallops on each plate. Spoon some of the oyster butter onto each plate – taking care to portion two oysters on each plate. Garnish with the basil puree, micro basil and prosciutto chip.

