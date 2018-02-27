New twist in RI hospital drama as Lifespan joins Care New England-Partners merger talks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In a shock announcement that further scrambles the outlook for Rhode Island’s biggest hospitals, Lifespan revealed Tuesday it is joining the merger talks between Care New England and Partners HealthCare.

“Care New England and Partners HealthCare have approached Lifespan and will begin formal discussions to explore how all three health care providers might work together to strengthen patient care delivery in Rhode Island,” the companies said in a brief joint statement.

Care New England is Rhode Island’s No. 2 hospital group and the parent of Women & Infants, while Partners is the largest hospital group in Massachusetts. They announced plans to merge last April, and have been in the process of negotiating a definitive agreement to flesh out the terms of the deal.

Lifespan – which has made made multiple failed efforts to merge with Care New England in years past – owns Rhode Island Hospital and other facilities. The two companies are Rhode Island’s two largest private employers, with more than 20,000 workers combined. Their combined annual revenue is more than $3 billion.

“By combining the talent, experience and resources of our like-minded, provider-based organizations, we envision creating a national model that fully leverages the integration and coordination of care,” the companies said. “In doing so, we are better equipped to meet market challenges and mandates to improve outcomes while reducing health care costs.”

The talks appear to be at a very preliminary stage. The statement offered no details on what the executives at the three companies envision as possibilities, such as a three-way merger or the potential spinoff of one or more hospitals between the organizations.

Spokesmen for Lifespan and Care New England declined interview requests.

Employees were being briefed on the news this afternoon. Lifespan President and CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau and Care New England President and CEO Dr. James Fanale sent identical emails to their staffs informing them of the announcement.

“As health care professionals, we are aware of the industry’s constant and growing pressures to evolve and do so quickly,” they wrote. “From frontline caregivers to operational staff, we are challenged daily to work smarter to not only provide world-class care to our patients but advance medicine as a whole. With these challenges have come innovation, creativity and opportunity.”

“Regardless of the outcome from these conversations, we will remain focused on our mission,” they added.

The Care New England-Partners deal has caused concern locally about the possibility of one of the state’s major hospital groups coming under out-of-state control. Brown University recently teamed up with Prospect Medical Holdings, the California-based owner of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center, to put forward an unsolicited alternative bid for Care New England.

Brown joined forces with Prospect after Lifespan spurned the school’s efforts to get it involved in the crafting of an alternative offer. There was no immediate reaction from Brown to Lifespan’s announcement Tuesday.

The Lifespan announcement came just hours after another local hospital, South County Hospital, disclosed it has ended preliminary merger discussions with Yale New Haven Health System, the Connecticut-based company that took over Westerly Hospital in 2016.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook