Pic of the Day: February 27, 2018

By Published:
Submitted by Ray St George of Pawtucket.

The Pic of the Day for February 27, 2018, was submitted by Ray St. George of Pawtucket. It shows the American flag in front of a sunset.

Ray has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day: Winter 2017-18

Related Posts