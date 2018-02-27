Police arrest 3 men in Central Falls drug bust, searching for 4th suspect

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have arrested three men after they say a court ordered search warrant at an apartment building led to the seizure of narcotics, weapons and cash

The Central Falls Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit said they were investigating the men when they discovered that the suspects had access to firearms and were manufacturing and distributing narcotics from the apartment building.

Upon execution of the search warrant, police say they seized a large amount of narcotics, packaging materials, three firearms, and over $5,000 in cash. Two of those firearms had been reported stolen from other jurisdictions.

Police said Alex Andrade and Delbert Holloway, both 24, were arrested and charged with manufacturing with Intent to Deliver Schedule I/II drugs, possession of schedule I/V drugs, controlled substance conspiracy, distribution of a controlled substance near a school zone and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police also apprehended Samuel Wango, 22, after police say he was carrying a loaded firearm while attempting to flee the apartment during the execution of the search warrant. Wango was charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, license required to carry a firearm; altering identification of firearms, controlled substance conspiracy and visiting a common nuisance.

Central Falls police said they have also obtained an arrest warrant for Elton Andrade, 18, for multiple felony charges including manufacturing with intent to deliver schedule I/II drugs, possession of a schedule I/V drugs, controlled substance conspiracy, possession of stolen firearm and license required to carry a firearm.

According to police, Andrade, Holloway and Wango were held overnight at police headquarters and were arraigned Tuesday morning. Andrade and Holloway were given $75,000 surety bail, while Wango was given $75,000 surety bail and was held as a Superior Court Violator.