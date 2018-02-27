Police identify pedestrian killed in West Greenwich crash

Related Coverage Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Greenwich dies

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich police have identified the victim of a fatal crash Tuesday night.

Betty Trunbull, 74, was walking her dog on Route 102 around 6:30 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street, according to police. Trunbull was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver, Gab-Andy Montervil, 30, of Warwick, stopped immediately and attempted to assist Trunbull.

Trunbull was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her dog also died as a result of the accident.

Montervil was released at the scene and is not currently facing charges.

West Greenwich police remind pedestrians and bikers that Route 102 is a busy road and to always use caution, especially after dark.