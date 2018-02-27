Providence teen sentenced to 5 years in shooting outside courthouse

Related Coverage Gunshot fired outside Providence courthouse; 4 in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence teenager pleaded no contest Tuesday to a charge connected to a shooting outside the Garrahy Judicial Complex last September.

According to Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, Adrian Garcia, 17, was in family court facing one count of carrying a firearm without a license. Under the plea, Garcia received a sentence of five years in prison with three years to serve and the remainder suspended on probation.

Kilmartin said Garcia will begin his sentence at the Rhode Island Training School until a modification hearing takes place, at which time family court will decide whether or not the sentence should continue to be served at the Adult Correctional Institution. This hearing must take place prior to Garcia’s 19th birthday, since his sentence will extend into adulthood.

If the case proceeded to trial, prosecutors were prepared to prove that just before 11 a.m. on Sept. 28, Garcia was one of the suspects in a reported shooting near Dorrance and Pine Streets.

Based on a description of the shooter by witnesses, Providence police saw the suspect, later identified as Garcia, fleeing the scene near Point Street. He was taken into custody following a short chase.