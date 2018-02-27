Rhode Island seeing a slow decline in flu cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There may be a light at the end of the tunnel for this year’s deadly flu season, but that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear just yet.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said that since the first week of February, the state has seen a slow decline in flu-related hospital visits and illnesses.

Health officials also said that while there is decline in activity, the flu will continue to stick around for the next couple of months.

Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said it’s still not too late to get your flu shot.

“If someone gets vaccinated today, they are still going to get several weeks and several months of protection,” he said. “The flu is in Rhode Island through the spring, so if someone hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet, they’re going to get plenty of protection.”

According to the Department of Health, approximately 445,000 people have been vaccinated this year, which is up slightly from last year.

Pregnant women, children and the elderly are the most vulnerable to the flu. Nationwide, the flu has killed 97 children so far this season.