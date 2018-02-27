RI Hospital parent Lifespan posts $27 million profit for 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Top Rhode Island hospital group Lifespan said Monday it swung to a profit in the 2016-17 fiscal year, as all four of its hospitals ended the year in the black.

Lifespan posted a profit of $27 million in the 12-month period ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $29 million the prior year. Its hospital operations, which excludes items such as investment gains, posted net income of $15 million, up from $2 million a year earlier.

Lifespan’s total annual revenue rose nearly 5% to $2.15 billion.

“Despite a terribly difficult operating environment, including declining payments for our services, Lifespan managed a small profit in [fiscal year] 2017 – posting a 0.7% operating margin,” Lifespan spokesman David Levesque said in an email. “This was due, in large part, to increased patient volume and tight control of expenses.”

Levesque went on to praise the “incredibly talented workforce” at Lifespan, whose facilities include Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Bradley Hospital and Newport Hospital. The company is Rhode Island’s largest private employer, with nearly 15,000 workers.

“Lifespan will continue to face many fiscal challenges – like most health care institutions – but remains committed to building upon our success as we focus on reinvesting in our world-class health system,” he said.

Rhode Island Hospital is Lifespan’s largest unit by far, posting an operating profit of $15 million in 2016-17 on $1.32 billion in revenue. The Miriam was next, with nearly $10 million in operating profit on $454 million in revenue. Newport and Bradley were also in the black, with net income of more than $1 million each. All the hospitals but Miriam had been in the red the prior year.

Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for low-income individuals, continues to grow as a share of Lifespan revenue. The company said Medicaid made up 25% of its gross patient service revenue in 2017, up from 22% in 2016. Another 40% came from Medicare and Senior Care.

Lifespan is in better financial shape than the state’s No. 2 hospital group, Care New England, which lost $57 million in 2016-17 as the process of closing struggling Memorial Hospital weighed it down. Care New England is now pursuing a takeover offer from Partners HealthCare, Massachusetts’ biggest hospital group. Lifespan has declined to join forces with Brown University in an alternative bid for Care New England, leading Brown to work with Prospect Medical Holdings.

Lifespan also disclosed Monday that it removed non-union employees from its defined-benefit pension plan on Dec. 31, moving them to a new 401(k) plan. The company said it will automatically provide those employees with a 6% 401(k) match.

