Have you noticed your pet licking his or her fur more than usual? Shaking out the ears? It’s time for some grooming! We got some tips for keeping Fido healthy and clean.

Jen Reynolds, Head Trainer at the RISPCA stopped by “The Rhode Show”, along with Renee Pierre, President of the Rhode Island Professional Pet Groomers Association, to share grooming tips for our furry friends.

Jen also showed off a dog in need of a loving home. Click here to learn more about adopting a pet from the RISPCA.