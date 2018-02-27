Robbery, chase and crash suspect awaiting extradition to Massachusetts

Related Coverage Bank robbery suspect, 2 officers hurt after chase ends in crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lowell, Mass. man faced a judge Tuesday morning in Providence, the day after police say he held up a bank in Swansea, sped away from police in Rehoboth, and collided with two police cruisers.

Jason Nobles, 36, is facing charges in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts. Authorities in Massachusetts are charging him with armed robbery while masked, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to rob, use of a vehicle during the commission of a felony, failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, operating after [driver’s license] revocation, two counts of destruction of property, and multiple motor vehicle offenses.

In court, Nobles waived extradition and was held without bail while waiting to be transported to Massachusetts.

Eyewitnesses at the Santander Bank on Route 6 in Swansea told police a white male came in Monday afternoon, showed a black firearm and demanded cash, before running outside and taking off westbound in a silver Toyota RAV-4.

When a police officer in Rehoboth spotted a silver Toyota RAV-4 and tried to pull it over, the SUV refused to pull over. The chase came to an end on Kelton Street when Nobles lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two police cruisers.

Two officers in those cruisers were “pretty banged up,” said Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta. Both officers were transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment.

When officers removed Nobles from the car at gunpoint, they said cash stolen from the bank was still stuffed in his sweatshirt pocket.