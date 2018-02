COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles caused backups on Route 102 Monday morning.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the school bus and a pickup truck to collide. A third vehicle was also involved.

Eight students were on board the bus at the time, but none were injured.

The driver of the pickup truck was injured. Their condition is not known at this time.

**TRAFFIC ALERT** Police in Coventry investigating a crash involving school bus on Rte. 102 at Harkney Hill Rd. pic.twitter.com/7JJ5UcKjmn — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) February 27, 2018