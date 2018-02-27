School officials, police discuss safety protocol at Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The School Department Oversight Committee met Tuesday evening to discuss school security in the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.

According to Providence Superintendent of Schools Christopher Maher, the Providence Police Department is assessing each school building’s physical security.

“I think this is top of mind for the general public right now, as a school superintendent, this is always top of mind for me,” Maher said. “When you look at these tragic situations that have happened, nationally, you see that prevention could have been the key.”

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said they are taking into consideration suggestions from school officials and concerned community members. Pare said they are considering adding more buzzer systems or school resource officers.

The committee is also focusing on making sure tragedies like the one at Stoneman Douglas High School are prevented.

“That’s the key, we have people who struggle with mental health, and law enforcement wants to be preventative so we’re not dealing with the after effect of a shooting,” Pare said.

Pare said when it comes to school safety, he feels Providence is in a good place, especially since members of the police department are meeting with school officials on a weekly basis. Maher believes communication with students, parents and teachers plays a big role in prevention. He says he hopes to add more emotional support resources to schools across the city.