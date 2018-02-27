State law bars cities and towns from setting gun laws. The Providence City Council wants to change that.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Nearly every member of the Providence City Council is asking the General Assembly to remove a provision in state law that prohibits municipalities from setting their own gun laws.

City Council President David Salvatore announced Tuesday that he and 13 of his colleagues want to eliminate the state preemption rule that requires gun laws to be set by the state. Salvatore said Providence should be able to approve its own regulations.

“Since it is clear we are not hearing reason from federal officials, we must create proactive solutions at the municipal level,” Salvatore said in a prepared statement. “This legislation would give us the tools to enact meaningful firearm laws that work for Providence, that fit the needs of our citizens, and that serve to keep us safer than we are today.”

Councilman Luis Aponte is the only member of the all-Democratic council who didn’t sign on to support Salvatore’s proposal. The legislation will be sponsored in the House by Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell and in the Senate by Sen. Gayle Goldin, two Providence Democrats.

The state preemption on gun laws was approved in 1986. It’s unclear if there have been previous attempts to remove the provision.

The council’s proposal comes in the wake of a school shooting earlier this month in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead. Calls for new gun control laws have come from every level of the government, including President Trump, who has expressed support for arming teachers. But Salvatore said, “our schools are not prisons.”

Mayor Jorge Elorza said last week he would be open to setting gun laws at the municipal level if the federal government and General Assembly fail to take action. He has also expressed support for legislative proposals to ban firearms in schools and high-capacity magazines.

Ranglin-Vassell, who teaches in Providence, called the council’s proposal “a win-win for all of us.”

“Gun violence has been a public health issue in this country and in the core urban areas of our state for a very long time,” she said. “We can fix it through sound intentional legislation, high paying sustainable jobs for young people and their families, and robust investment in small business development.”

Goldin said the state preemption law is backed by the National Rifle Association to block cities like Providence “that are willing to take on gun safety.”

“Together, we can ensure that state, cities and towns move swiftly to give our citizens the protections from gun violence that they deserve,” Goldin said.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan