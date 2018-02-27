Tractor trailer crash in Raynham leads to hazmat response

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a tractor trailer crash required a hazmat response on Route 24 early Tuesday evening.

According to the Raynham Fire Department, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. north of Exit 13.

Officials said the truck hit the guardrail on the left side of the road and came to a rest against it. A car was struck from behind by the truck and sustained damage to the rear end, though no injuries were reported.

According to the fire department, the truck was carrying corrosive materials, leading to a hazmat response. After a risk assessment, it was determined that no hazardous materials leaked out of the truck.

Traffic lanes were closed in both directors for hours while the scene was cleaned up. Some lanes have reopened, but the scene is still active and officials are suggesting motorists continue to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.