SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) – A tractor trailer crash on I-195 West near Exit 2 caused delays heading towards the Rhode Island border Tuesday morning.

9:15AM Update: Crews working to remove tractor-trailer on I-195 in the median. Left lane closure and delays heading WEST towards RI. Thanks @leedooley for the pictures. pic.twitter.com/12Pq7NReIR — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) February 27, 2018

Crews worked to clear the truck from the median between the Eastbound and Westbound lanes.

UPDATE: Tractor-trailer crash in the "middle of both 195 EAST & WEST" according to police. https://t.co/w2lblicpx0 — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) February 27, 2018

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

A second crash involving three cars occurred in the same area just after the truck was cleared.

UPDATE: Tractor-trailer crash has cleared – but ANOTHER crash involving 3 vehicles before Exit 2. https://t.co/wVcEwPARFP — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) February 27, 2018