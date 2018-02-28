Cold weather fun with the kids

Now that we are right in the thick of winter, it is very important to remember how to deal with the cold temperatures accordingly! Outdoor winter activities can be a very important part of childhood – some of my best memories are playing outside in the snow! Children are more vulnerable than adults to the affects of cold weather, and here are some tips to keep our kids safe.

Bundle Up!

– Children are at a greater risk for frostbite than adults. The best way to prevent frostbite is to make sure children dress warm and don’t spend too much time in extreme weather.

– Dress children in layers; if the top layer gets wet, they will still have a dry layer underneath.

– Car seats and winter coats don’t mix! Bulky coats compress and can create a loose car seat harness. Instead, lay the jacket or a blanket over the child once strapped in a car seat.

Keeping Healthy Outdoors

– There is no set amount of time for children to play outside safely when it is cold out – use your best judgement and make sure your child isn’t outside in the cold in wet clothes.

– Have children take breaks and go inside periodically to prevent hyperthermia or frostbite.

– A lot of times we forget that layers lead to sweating. We must make sure that we are keeping our kids hydrated and replenishing the fluids they may lose.

Infection Control

– Cold weather does not cause cold or flu. However, viruses that cause the cold and flu are more common in the winter when children spend more time indoors.

– Teach children to cough or sneeze into their upper sleeve or elbow, not their hands. Adults should model this behavior.

– Make sure you are take every chance to wash your child’s hands. Teach them the appropriate times to wash their hands, and sanitize anything that someone who may have a cold touches to prevent the germs from spreading.

Playing outside can be very beneficial to a child’s development, and something they will always remember. When playing outside have your children wear bright colors, so cars or plows can see them if it is snowing. Don’t avoid playing outside in the snow with your children – being there will give you the chance to monitor them and keep them safe!

