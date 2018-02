FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a rollover crash in a Fall River neighborhood.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on Middle Street.

First responders were seen assisting someone who appeared to be trapped in the vehicle as a result of the crash. It’s unclear at this time if that person suffered any injuries.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details. This story will be updated with the latest.