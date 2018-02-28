Frontier to offer nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach from TF Green

Related Coverage Frontier Airlines introduces new destinations from PVD

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Frontier Airlines is now offering affordable, nonstop flights to to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation announced Wednesday.

With the additional flight, Frontier is now the leader in the number of nonstop destination flights offered from T.F. Green with 10 different destinations. The company recently announced nonstop flights to Austin, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia.

The RIAC said the flight will cost $49 each way as an introductory fare and the new route will take its inaugural flight on May 20. Once the new route is in service, Frontier will offer these flights three times a week.

“More flights are good for the state, more flights are good for the city, more flights are good for the Rhode Island economy,” House Minority Leader Joseph Shekarchi said. “I want to come here more, I want more announcements, I want more destinations.”

Frontier Airlines will begin offering new nonstop flights from @tfgreenairport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina starting May 20 @wpri12 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/sPWnVLMZue — Michaela MacDonald (@MichaelaMacNews) February 28, 2018

Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian said growth in the city is going hand in hand with the announcement of new flights.

“New hotels being built, more hotel rooms than any other community in the state of Rhode Island now,” Avedisian said. “All of that is happening because of growth and the potential for even further growth here at T.F. Green.”

“We’re looking for communities that are interested in embracing our brand of low fares done right,” Frontier Airlines Director Jonathan Freed added. “So far we’ve got a great rhythm going here in Providence.”