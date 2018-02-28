In the Kitchen: Deviled Eggs

Chef Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini from Red Fin Crudo joins us today making Deviled Eggs.

Ingredients:

  • 12 Eggs
  • Baking Soda
  • Red Beet Juice
  • Tabasco
  • Worcestershire
  • Tobiko Eggs
  • Shallots
  • Dry Mustard
  • Mayonnaise
  • Lettuce/Farmer Greens
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Togaroshi
  • Smoker/Liquid Smoke

To see how this recipe all comes together, please watch the video above.

Chef Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini is just one of the chefs that is participating in the Celebrity Chefs Dinner, a 5 course dinner and wine pairing, on March 8, 2018 at Red Fin Crudo.  This event benefits Adoption and FosterCare RI.  For tickets or more infomation, please go to https://www.redfincrudo.com/ or call  401.454.1335. Seats are limited.

 

