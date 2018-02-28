In the Kitchen: Deviled Eggs

Chef Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini from Red Fin Crudo joins us today making Deviled Eggs.
Ingredients:
- 12 Eggs
- Baking Soda
- Red Beet Juice
- Tabasco
- Worcestershire
- Tobiko Eggs
- Shallots
- Dry Mustard
- Mayonnaise
- Lettuce/Farmer Greens
- Salt and Pepper
- Togaroshi
- Smoker/Liquid Smoke
To see how this recipe all comes together, please watch the video above.
Chef Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini is just one of the chefs that is participating in the Celebrity Chefs Dinner, a 5 course dinner and wine pairing, on March 8, 2018 at Red Fin Crudo. This event benefits Adoption and FosterCare RI. For tickets or more infomation, please go to https://www.redfincrudo.com/ or call 401.454.1335. Seats are limited.