In the Kitchen: Deviled Eggs

Chef Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini from Red Fin Crudo joins us today making Deviled Eggs.

Ingredients:

12 Eggs

Baking Soda

Red Beet Juice

Tabasco

Worcestershire

Tobiko Eggs

Shallots

Dry Mustard

Mayonnaise

Lettuce/Farmer Greens

Salt and Pepper

Togaroshi

Smoker/Liquid Smoke

To see how this recipe all comes together, please watch the video above.

Chef Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini is just one of the chefs that is participating in the Celebrity Chefs Dinner, a 5 course dinner and wine pairing, on March 8, 2018 at Red Fin Crudo. This event benefits Adoption and FosterCare RI. For tickets or more infomation, please go to https://www.redfincrudo.com/ or call 401.454.1335. Seats are limited.