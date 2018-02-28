Late-week storm expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A large, slow-moving coastal storm is expected to impact Southern New England from Thursday night to early Saturday.

The current forecast shows strong winds and heavy rain, which could lead to scattered wind damage and power outages, along with street and poor drainage flooding.

Area rivers and streams will have to be monitored closely and there’s also the potential for coastal flooding. Flood and High Wind Watches have been issued for all of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts while a Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for the eastern Massachusetts shore and the eastern end of Long Island.

While no flooding is occurring as of Wednesday afternoon, waters are running high on the Pawtuxet River. Data from T.F. Green Airport show that this has been the sixth wettest February on record with 5.45 inches of precipitation.

Data from the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service shows that minor flooding may occur downstream at the typically prone spots in Cranston by the end of the week and weekend. This is based on the possibility of several inches of rain. Other rivers will have to be watched, including the Pawcatuck River in the Westerly and Hopkington area.

In addition to the potential flooding from rainfall, astronomically high tides and strong winds will lead to the possibility of coastal flooding from storm surge. Because the winds will be coming in from the northeast, the east coast of Massachusetts and Cape Cod are more at risk than the south coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.