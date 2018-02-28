Newport apartment fire sends woman to hospital

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Newport officials are investigating an early-morning fire that sent one woman to the hospital.

Flames broke out in an apartment building on Girard Avenue just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

BREAKING: One woman taken to hospital after apartment fire in Newport @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iEE8zr96Qk — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 28, 2018

When fire crews arrived on scene, thick smoke was pouring out from the bottom floor as residents rushed to evacuate the building. The fire was contained to one unit and was quickly extinguished.

MORE: Newport Deputy Fire Chief Drew Elder says fire started in kitchen, spread to dining room and parlor of apartment unit on Girard Ave. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/c8qsI3U7xI — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 28, 2018

Deputy Fire Chief Drew Elder said crews believe the fire started from a pot on the stove in the basement apartment. He said the fire then spread to the dining and living room areas.

The woman who lives in the apartment where the fire started was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Red Cross was at the scene to assist displaced residents.