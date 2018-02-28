Officer helps Pawtucket family after break-in

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police came to the rescue of a Pawtucket family who fell victim to a break-in last month.

According to Pawtucket police, the thieves stole a television, camera and four tickets to LEGOLAND that had been donated through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

After seeing how upset the family was, the responding officer took it upon himself to take action. On Wednesday, police returned to the family’s home, this time armed with six LEGOLAND tickets, a brand new camera and television and a birthday cake for the young girl, Destiny.

Police said following the gift exchange, Destiny, along with her family and friends, hopped into a limousine to take their trip to LEGOLAND.