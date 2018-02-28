Pawtucket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Related Coverage $25,000 in drugs seized from Pawtucket apartment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man whom police said was trafficking large amounts of cocaine has pleaded guilty in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

David Reis, 41 is scheduled to be sentenced in May. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he would face anywhere from five to 40 years in federal prison.

According to prosecutors, Pawtucket police found hundreds of grams of cocaine and crack cocaine when they searched Reis’ Central Avenue apartment on October 26.

Police said they also discovered an elaborate video surveillance system.