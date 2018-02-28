Pic of the Day: February 28, 2018

By Published:
Submitted by Joanne Clark of Cranston.

The Pic of the Day for February 28, 2018, was submitted by Joanne Clark of Cranston. It shows seagulls at the beach in Galilee.

Joanne has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day: Winter 2017-18

 

 