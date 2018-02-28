Police: Woman swiped $200 worth of makeup from Middletown store

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for help in identifying a woman they say shoplifted makeup products from a Middletown store.

According to police, the woman entered the Ulta Beauty on West Main Road on Saturday, Jan. 13, concealed nearly $200 worth of mascara and left the store without paying for the merchandise.

The suspect is described as a black female who at the time of the theft was wearing a white “Pink” shirt and a white North Face jacket.

Police said the woman appeared to be accompanied by a male and another female. They also noted there are cases at other Ulta locations involving similarly described suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Adam Tobias at (401) 846-1144 ext. 7009.