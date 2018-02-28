Proposed MBTA plan would reduce travel time from Providence to Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Boston could be just a 45 minute instead of 70 minute train ride away.

TransitMatters, a Massachusetts transportation advocacy group, released their latest report at an event in Boston on Tuesday.

The group outlined a variety of goals for an improved system: to make the Providence to Boston line all electric, to decrease times between trains and to increase train frequency, and to reduce commute time.

Co-Founder and President of TransitMatters, Marc Ebuna, explained the group is advocating for the T and Commuter Rail to be streamlined into one all-electric regional rail with one price. Ebuna said the group wants trains to run “every 30 minutes in the suburbs and every 15 minutes or less in the inner core.”

The TransitMatters president hopes to increase accessibility to train transportation by connecting the subway and commuter rail systems through the new plan.

“What we’re talking about is syncing that up and making that more equitable for everybody, not just in the city,” Ebuna said.

The organization proposes building raised platforms that would allow for faster boarding to help cut down travel time.

“What’s really important for us is adding seats, making that service more frequent, making that service more reliable, and making that service more accessible for people,” Ebuna said.

TransitMatters’ next step is to get Massachusetts and Rhode Island to invest in the $2 billion to $3 billion regional proposal.