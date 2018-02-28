Raimondo, local groups to protest offshore drilling proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Governor Gina Raimondo (D) will partner with state environmental leaders to hold an event Wednesday protesting offshore drilling proposed by President Donald Trump (R).

Raimondo says drilling would threaten the state’s waters, which are a vital part of the economy and ecosystem. In the past year, Raimondo said more than 100 million pounds of seafood were brought into Rhode Island ports, equaling $1 billion in revenue.

Wednesday’s event will start at 3:15 p.m. at the State House. The governor will give a press conference, then local group Save the Bay will lead a march to the Providence Marriott, where the Bureau of Ocean Management will hold a public meeting.

Several members of the state’s congressional delegation have spoken out against the proposal as well.

“[The proposal] would be disastrous for Rhode Island and up and down the East Coast,” said Congressman Jim Langevin (D).

“This will not happen,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D). “Whatever it takes to prevent it, we will see takes place.”