Rescue a Pet: Paulie

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Paulie.

Paulie is an 8-year-old cat who is very sweet and mellow. He is currently on an ear ointment that he’ll have to use indefinitely.

Paulie has lived with children for a short time but his history with dogs and other cats is unknown, so the shelter says it would have to be discussed and determined what kind of home would be a good fit for him.

If you’d like to meet Paulie or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.