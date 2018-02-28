RI Women in Agriculture event helps female farmers succeed

This biennial event is one worth waiting for! If you are looking to learn about getting involved in farming or if you are already a farmer and want to diversify or learn more about your field, then this is the event for you!

Inspirational speakers, hands-on breakout sessions, access to funding sources and grant programs, along with an unparalleled networking opportunity is only the beginning.

Each participant receives a handbook loaded with contacts, programs for women farmers, and a resource to where to find information you need to succeed.

Join us for this one day conference: https://www.facebook.com/RIWomeninAg

BRING A NON-PERISHABLE ITEM OR A CANNED GOOD WHEN YOU REGISTER AT THE CONFERENCE TO BE ENTERED INTO A SPECIAL DRAWING. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE RHODE ISLAND FOOD BANK.

