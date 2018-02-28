Search for missing Berkley man expands into New Hampshire

BERKLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — The search for a Berkley man who disappeared back in June is now extending into New Hampshire, Eyewitness News has learned.

The Berkley Police Department has been working to track down Donald Flint for nine months but have not had any luck so far. Flint, 48, suffers from developmental disabilities, according to police. Authorities fear that his health and safety are in danger.

Berkley Police Officer Michael Avilla said officers recently received a tip that Flint might have been seen in Guilford, New Hampshire.

This prompted the Guilford Police Department to alert the public through their Facebook page.

Flint was last seen at his home on Padelford Street on June 7, 2017. When he vanished, officers and community members searched the woods nearby, hoping to find him safe and sound.

Flint’s mother said she remains hopeful her son will be brought home.

“He was always nice to everybody,” she said. “He fanatic about his lawn mower. He would drive his sit-down lawn mower around the airport.”

Flint is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-10 with fine grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Flint or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Berkley Police Department at (508) 822-7040.