Think spring with great outdoor furniture options

This morning in The Rhode Home, NIROPE – Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – joined us along with Marie Knapman of the Bristol Theatre Company.

Nick and Ron pointed out that it’s not too early to start thinking about outdoor furniture and they provided some beautiful examples available now from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.

Marie Knapman discussed the Bristol Theatre Company while Pete underscored NIROPE’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Arts across Southern New England.

For info from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

To learn about the Bristol Community Theatre, visit: https://www.facebook.com/BristolTheatreCompany/

