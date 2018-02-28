Two students arrested after bringing bullets to Woonsocket middle school

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Woonsocket Police say they have arrested two Hamlet Middle School students after bullets were found in a first-floor bathroom.

The bullets were found in the school bathroom on February 16th.

Upon receiving reports of the found bullets, Woonsocket police immediately began an investigation.

Police arrested a 13-year-old male for Possession of Ammunition on School Grounds and Disorderly Conduct and a second 13-year-old male for Possession of Ammunition on School Grounds.

The police investigation did not reveal a larger plot or intent to harm others.